The free November 21 gathering at Bond Park offers residents and visitors a festive start to the holiday season in the mountains.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The holiday season is arriving in Estes Park, where residents and visitors are invited to gather for a free community tree lighting celebration on Saturday, November 21, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The celebration will be held at Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Avenue, in downtown Estes Park.

With the Rocky Mountains providing a dramatic backdrop, the gathering offers an opportunity to celebrate the approaching holidays in one of Northern Colorado’s most recognizable mountain communities.

Tree lighting celebrations have long been a seasonal tradition in communities across the region, offering families and neighbors a chance to gather as downtown areas transition into the winter holiday season.

For visitors traveling from Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and surrounding communities, the event also offers a chance to spend an afternoon exploring Estes Park before the evening.

The celebration is free, making it an accessible seasonal outing for families and visitors of all ages.

Those planning to attend should prepare for potentially chilly mountain weather and allow additional time for travel and downtown parking.

Event Details

What: Estes Park Community Tree Lighting

Estes Park Community Tree Lighting When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 21, 2026, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Where: Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park

Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park Admission: Free

Free Information: Estes Park Tree Lighting Event Listing

Explore additional holiday celebrations, concerts, and community events across the region through the North Forty News Community Calendar.