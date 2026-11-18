Police say investigators discovered more than 400 files of suspected child sexual abuse material before arresting the 38-year-old suspect in west Greeley.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 38-year-old parolee is being held in the Weld County Jail on a $600,000 cash-only bond after Greeley police arrested him on 160 felony charges involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Stephen Barnes was taken into custody November 17 following a months-long investigation by the Greeley Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

According to police, investigators identified more than 400 files of suspected child sexual abuse material connected to Barnes, who was already on parole following a 2021 felony conviction in Weld County.

Investigation Began With National CyberTips

The investigation began in May 2026 when Greeley police received multiple CyberTips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The reports identified Barnes in connection with the suspected possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

On November 3, ICAC detectives executed a search warrant at Barnes’ residence. Investigators collected evidence related to the CyberTips and identified more than 400 files allegedly associated with Barnes.

Police have not released additional details about the electronic devices involved or how the material was allegedly distributed.

Specialized Police Unit Conducts Arrest

On November 17, the department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) conducted an operation to locate and arrest Barnes.

Officers established surveillance in west Greeley and observed Barnes entering a vehicle.

According to the department, officers considered the seriousness of the allegations, Barnes’ criminal history, and the possibility of resistance when determining how to conduct the arrest.

Police used a Grappler Police Bumper, a vehicle-stopping device, in the 1300 block of 83rd Avenue to immobilize the vehicle.

Barnes exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

Suspect Faces 160 Felony Counts

Barnes was booked into the Weld County Jail on the following charges:

86 felony counts of possession of photographic material depicting sexual exploitation of a child.

of possession of photographic material depicting sexual exploitation of a child. 54 felony counts of possession of video material depicting sexual exploitation of a child.

of possession of video material depicting sexual exploitation of a child. 20 felony counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The charges total 160 felony counts.

Barnes remains in custody on a $600,000 cash-only bond, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police Encourage Public to Report Online Exploitation

The Greeley Police Department credited coordination between its ICAC detectives and Special Enforcement Team for the investigation and arrest.

The department emphasized its continued work investigating CyberTips submitted through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Community members who encounter suspected online child exploitation can submit reports through the NCMEC CyberTipline.

Anyone with information specifically related to the Barnes investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Rosengrants at [email protected] or Emily Destefanis at [email protected].

The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are allegations, and Barnes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.