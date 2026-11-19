A 22-year-old Fort Collins man was injured during an early-morning fight near East Douglas Road as investigators work to identify additional witnesses.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help investigating a shooting at a residential party north of Fort Collins that left a 22-year-old man injured earlier this month.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of East Douglas Road around 2:10 a.m. on November 1, 2026. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Fort Collins man suffering from gunshot injuries.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and continues to recover, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators Seek Additional Witnesses

Detectives determined that several people had been involved in a physical altercation during the party and that one person was shot.

Investigators collected evidence, interviewed the injured man, and spoke with witnesses who remained at the scene. However, authorities learned that numerous party attendees had departed before deputies arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office is now working to identify additional witnesses and gather photographs or videos that could help establish what happened before and during the shooting.

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect or what led to the confrontation.

The investigation remains ongoing, but the Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

How to Share Information

Investigators are asking anyone who attended the November 1 party, even briefly, to come forward with information. People who captured photographs or videos during the gathering are also encouraged to contact authorities.

Anyone with information can contact Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Enrique Carbajal at 970-498-5563.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or submit information through www.stopcriminals.org.

Crime Stoppers offers potential cash rewards for information that helps resolve the case.

The Sheriff’s Office has not announced any arrests in connection with the incident.