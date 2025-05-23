Exhorder to Bring Legendary Groove Metal Sound to Aggie Theatre June 19

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Influential Louisiana-based thrash band to headline night of heavy metal in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Metal fans in Northern Colorado are in for a high-octane night of sound as Exhorder brings its legendary thrash-and-groove metal to the Aggie Theatre on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The show will feature supporting performances from Hatriot, Voidlung, Attack on Venus, and I Am The Owl. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Exhorder, widely credited as a pioneer of the Louisiana metal sound, formed in 1985 and has maintained a passionate fan base through decades of groundbreaking music. The band’s 1990 debut, Slaughter in the Vatican, heavily influenced the genre and paved the way for other icons such as Pantera. Despite lineup changes and multiple hiatuses, Exhorder has made powerful comebacks, including their 2019 release Mourn the Southern Skies and their 2024 self-produced album Defectum Omnium, released via Nuclear Blast.

Known for their precise, chugging riffs and tightly woven compositions, Exhorder’s sound continues to resonate across generations of metal fans. The band’s return to the stage in Fort Collins offers a rare opportunity for local audiences to witness one of the genre’s most enduring and influential acts.

This show is ideal for fans of Havok, Cavalera Conspiracy, Evile, Onslaught, and Suicidal Angels. Local and regional bands sharing the bill will also showcase the thriving Northern Colorado metal scene.

Don’t miss your chance to see Exhorder and a killer lineup of metal bands live in Fort Collins. For tickets and more event information, visit aggietheatre.com.

Source: Aggie Theatre