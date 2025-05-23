Aims Community College Breaks Ground on New Student Health and Wellness Center

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New facility will expand access to healthcare for students and families across Northern Colorado

GREELEY, CO — Aims Community College has officially broken ground on a 30,000-square-foot Student Health and Wellness Center, a significant milestone in the college’s investment in student success and well-being. The center on the Greeley campus is expected to open in August 2026 and will provide medical, dental, and mental health services to students and their immediate families.

The project was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony on May 20, during which Aims leadership emphasized the facility’s importance for both individual student outcomes and broader community health.

“This center will benefit generations of students to come,” said Marilyn Schock, Chair of the Aims Board of Trustees. “It’s an investment in our students’ health and in the future leaders of our community.”

The need for such a facility is clear. Financial strain, lack of access to healthcare, and basic needs insecurity are among the top barriers to academic success. The center aims to eliminate these obstacles by placing comprehensive health services where students can conveniently access them, right on campus.

“Providing healthcare on campus ensures students can stay focused on their education instead of worrying about how they’ll get the care they need,” said Dr. Larry Pakowski, Vice President of Student Affairs.

The new facility will also house Aims Counseling Services, currently serving students facing challenges such as anxiety, stress, and depression. These services will expand within the new center, creating a more holistic support environment.

“This is a space for mind, body, and soul — not just a place you go when you’re sick,” said Pakowski. Planned amenities include a meditation garden and wellness areas designed to offer respite between classes.

Aims is partnering with Sunrise Community Health to operate the facility’s medical and basic dental services. The partnership is a model of how higher education and healthcare can unite to strengthen communities across Northern Colorado.

“Together, we’re investing not just in student success but community well-being,” said Aims CEO and President Dr. Leah L. Bornstein.

For more project updates, visit aims.edu/news.

Source: Aims Community College