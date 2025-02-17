Experience “Tales of Renewal and Life” with the Fort Collins Symphony on March 1

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Music lovers in Northern Colorado are in for a captivating evening as the Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) presents Tales of Renewal and Life, the third concert in its Signature Concert Series, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The performance, led by Maestro Wes Kenney, will take place at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center and will also be available via live-stream for those who prefer to enjoy the concert from home.

This remarkable program brings together musical masterpieces that celebrate resilience, transformation, and cultural storytelling.

A Night of Musical Brilliance

Louise Farrenc – Symphony No. 3

The concert begins with the trailblazing Louise Farrenc, a 19th-century composer and the first full-time female professor at the Paris Conservatoire. Farrenc shattered gender barriers to become a respected figure in the classical world. Her Symphony No. 3, a stunning blend of Germanic orchestral tradition and French elegance, gained historical significance when performed alongside Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony—a testament to her genius.

Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 – Featuring Sheng Cai

The evening continues with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20, a piece that stands out for its dark, stormy intensity and emotional depth. Composed in 1785, this is one of only two Mozart concertos written in a minor key. It was famously praised by his father, Leopold Mozart, for its remarkable beauty and dramatic power. Canadian pianist Sheng Cai, known for his electrifying performances, will bring this masterpiece to life.

Carlos Zamora’s Sikuris – A Celebration of Andean Music

The concert concludes with Sikuris, an evocative work by Chilean composer Carlos Zamora. Inspired by the indigenous Atacameños peoples of Chile’s high plateau, Sikuris captures the rhythmic energy of traditional Andean panpipe and drum music, often performed at vibrant regional festivals. Originally composed for a 1999 competition, this dynamic piece has since been arranged for orchestras worldwide.

About Pianist Sheng Cai

Acclaimed pianist Sheng Cai has enthralled audiences across four continents with his masterful interpretations of classical works. A Toronto native, he made his orchestral debut at just 15 years old and has since performed internationally. He trained at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, the Juilliard School, and earned his Bachelor of Music from the New England Conservatory, studying under legendary pianists Anton Kuerti, Gary Graffman, and Russell Sherman.

Concert Details & Tickets

📅 Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

📍 Location: Fort Collins Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St., Fort Collins, CO 80521

💻 Livestream: Available for remote audiences

🎟 Tickets: $25–$70 for adults, $12 for students/children, and $25 per livestream device

🔗 Purchase tickets here or call the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970-221-6730

(Note: Ticket prices do not include Lincoln Center fees.)

Week-of-Concert Events

🎶 Composer Talk with Dr. K. Dawn Grapes

📅 Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 🕛 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

📍 Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St., Fort Collins, CO 80524

🎟 Free Admission | Sponsored by Friends of the Symphony

🎼 Open Rehearsal – See the Symphony in Action

📅 Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 🕖 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

📍 Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St., Fort Collins, CO 80521

🎟 Free Admission

🎤 Maestro’s Musings – Pre-Concert Lecture

📅 Saturday, March 1, 2025 | 🕡 6:30 – 7:00 p.m.

📍 Lincoln Center Concert Hall

🎟 Included with concert ticket purchase

About the Fort Collins Symphony

Founded in 1923, the Fort Collins Symphony has been a cornerstone of Northern Colorado’s cultural scene for over a century. Originally established by Editha Todd Leonard as the Fort Collins Community Orchestra, it was transformed into a professional symphony in 1950 under conductor Will Schwartz. Today, Maestro Wes Kenney continues to lead the orchestra in its 21st season of artistic excellence.

The 2024-2025 Symphonic Tales Season is dedicated in memory of Elizabeth Alison Dennis.

🎶 Signature Concert 4 Sponsor: Friends of the Symphony

🏛 Season Sponsors: Arts without End, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Dr. David Dennis, Dr. Ed Siegel, Dr. Peter Springberg, Lyric Cinema

📻 Media Sponsors: CO Sound 105.5, KUNC 91.5 FM, KRFC 88.9 FM

🏪 Business Sponsors: Paul Wood Florist, Blue Moose Gallery, Teresa Funke, Stardust

For more information, visit FCSymphony.org or contact Norman Menzales, Marketing & Community Engagement Director, at 970-482-4823 or [email protected].

Don’t miss this extraordinary night of renewal, storytelling, and world-class music in Fort Collins!