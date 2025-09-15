Families Invited to 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat in Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Event promotes safe Halloween fun while raising awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LOVELAND – Families across Northern Colorado are invited to celebrate Halloween with a purpose at the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat, hosted by Alternatives to Violence (ATV) and the Loveland Police Department. The event takes place Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Loveland Police Department parking lot, 810 East 10th Street.

Alternatives to Violence is a nonprofit organization providing shelter, support, and advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Since 1982, ATV has worked to break the cycle of violence and promote safer communities through education and outreach.

Kids can come dressed in costume and trick-or-treat from creatively decorated car trunks, while parents connect with local resources that promote safety, prevention, and community support. The free event blends seasonal fun with an important message of awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“This event creates a safe and fun environment for families while helping us share the importance of violence prevention and safety education at a young age,” said Rose Marie Massaro, Communication & Development Manager for Alternatives to Violence.

After Trunk or Treat, families are encouraged to continue the festivities at the City of Loveland’s Pumpkin Festival downtown, which begins at noon the same day.

“This is such a fun time of year for our community, and we’re excited to continue this tradition,” said Chris Padgett, Public Information Officer for the Loveland Police Department. “Together, these events offer a full day of safe, family-friendly activities.”

For more details on Trunk or Treat, visit the official Facebook event page.