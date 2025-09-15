Paul Gallenstein’s Family Still Seeking Answers Two Years After Unsolved Homicide

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Billboards across Northern Colorado keep the call for justice alive as investigators and loved ones urge community support

Two years after the tragic killing of Fort Collins resident Paul Gallenstein, his family and investigators are asking Northern Colorado residents to help bring answers.

On September 10, 2023, Gallenstein was killed on the Foothills Trail at Reservoir Ridge. In the months since, his face has become a familiar sight on billboards across Larimer County. Organized by his family, the displays are a reminder that the case remains unsolved.

To his loved ones, Paul was much more than a photo on a billboard. He was a best friend, a devoted husband, a beloved brother, an avid fly fisherman, and a travel companion. His sudden loss continues to weigh heavily on those who knew him.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators have pursued every lead, but no arrest has been made. Authorities emphasize that anniversaries may pass, but for families impacted by unsolved cases, the grief and unanswered questions persist daily.

Community members with information are urged to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Sheriff’s tip line at (970) 498-7331 or through the online form at larimer.gov/sheriff/gallenstein.

The Gallenstein family has offered a significant cash reward for information leading to a resolution.

Call to Action: If you know something, please share it. Even the smallest detail may help investigators find justice for Paul and closure for his family.