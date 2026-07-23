Family Camp Out Offers Outdoor Fun in Windsor

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Families can enjoy camping, fishing, paddle boats, dinner and an outdoor movie.

Families can spend a night under the stars during Windsor’s Family Camp Out at Boardwalk Community Park. Participants can set up camp in the afternoon before enjoying a campfire, fishing, paddle boats and a movie shown on the big screen at dusk.

Community Message

A family dinner and light breakfast are included. Campers should bring a tent, sleeping bags, flashlights, bug spray and fishing equipment, along with a fishing license when required. Registration and a participation fee are required.

Event Details

What: Family Camp Out

When: Friday, July 24–Saturday, July 25, 2026

Where: Boardwalk Community Park, 100 N. Fifth St., Windsor

Cost: Participation fee applies

More Info: https://www.recreationliveshere.com/calendar.aspx?EID=1275

Find more Northern Colorado events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.

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