Larimer County Youth Survey Shows Gains in Well-Being

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

2025 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey finds stronger school connections, improved mental health indicators, while highlighting ongoing challenges.

Larimer County teenagers continue to report feeling safer, more connected to school, and better supported by caring adults, according to results from the 2025 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey released by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

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The survey collected responses from 8,429 high school students across Larimer County, up from 6,047 participants in 2023, making it the county’s most comprehensive snapshot of youth health and well-being to date.

“This year’s results tell an encouraging story,” said Tom Gonzales, director of the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. “Young people are reporting stronger connections to their schools and caring adults, better stress management, and declines in several health risks.”

Among the survey’s findings:

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Ninety-five percent of students said they feel safe at school, while 97% feel safe in their neighborhoods.

Seventy-seven percent reported feeling a sense of belonging at school, continuing an upward trend.

Eighty-eight percent said they could turn to a parent or guardian for help with a personal problem.

Sixty-seven percent described their stress as manageable, exceeding the statewide average.

The percentage of students who seriously considered suicide has declined since 2021.

Lifetime vaping and misuse of prescription pain medication have both decreased significantly in recent years.

Poudre School District Superintendent Brian Kingsley credited ongoing efforts to strengthen student well-being.

“Mental Health & Belonging has been a priority in Poudre School District for more than four years,” Kingsley said. “This work is making a real difference for our students.”

The report also identifies continuing concerns. LGBTQ+ students continue to experience poorer mental health outcomes than their peers. Youth of color continue to face disparities in early nicotine use, and nearly one in four students reported potential access to an unsecured loaded firearm.

Thompson School District Superintendent Dr. Bret Heller said the survey helps schools respond with targeted support.

“Our participation in the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey isn’t just about gathering data—it’s about turning local insights into meaningful, proactive support for our students,” Heller said.

Larimer County school districts, public health officials, healthcare providers, behavioral health organizations, and nonprofit partners say they will continue collaborating to expand mental health services, prevent substance use, strengthen protective factors, and create safe, welcoming environments for young people.

The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey is conducted every two years and helps schools, public health agencies, and community organizations identify youth strengths, monitor emerging trends, and guide investments in programs that support student health and well-being.

Learn more about the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey and youth health initiatives through the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment: https://www.larimer.gov/health

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Attribution: Information provided by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.