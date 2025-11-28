Festival of Trees Artist Market Brings Local Makers Together

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY — Northern Colorado residents looking for unique, handcrafted holiday gifts can explore the Festival of Trees Artist Market at the Tointon Art Gallery on Thursday, December 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event is part of Greeley’s annual Festival of Trees celebration.

The Tointon Gallery will feature more than 20 local and regional artists offering ceramics, ornaments, original artwork, prints, cards, handprinted textiles, knitted goods, soaps, confections, and more. The multiday market runs November 29–30 and December 1–6, providing several opportunities to support local creators while finding meaningful holiday gifts.

An artist reception will also be held on Friday, December 5, from 5–8 p.m.

Learn more at: https://greeleyco.gov/events/festival-of-trees

