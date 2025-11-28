Reps & Restore Raises Funds for Local Cancer Support

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Jessup Farm fitness event donates more than $4,000 to UCHealth patients

Reps & Restore, a popular fitness studio in Fort Collins’ Jessup Farm, has helped strengthen the support network for local cancer survivors. The studio’s recent Workout for a Cause: Ride & Reps with Dom & Bri raised $4,046 for UCHealth’s oncology department, with all proceeds benefiting breast cancer patients and families across Northern Colorado who face expenses not covered by insurance.

The Oct. 26 event brought together 55 participants for a high-energy fitness class led by trainers Dom Campana and Bri, complete with a live deejay, giveaways, and strong community spirit. Tickets were $35, with 100 percent of profits donated directly to UCHealth. Additional proceeds came from limited-edition shirt sales and raffle tickets.

Campana said choosing UCHealth was an easy decision. “Their dedication to patient care, innovation, and support for those affected by breast cancer aligns perfectly with our mission to promote health, wellness, and hope both inside and outside our studio,” he said.

Local businesses played a significant role, with dozens of sponsors—including Lululemon, Heyday, Adapt Sport Therapy, X-Golf, and Bindle Coffee—helping to elevate the event’s impact. Organizers say the fundraiser reflects the strength of Northern Colorado’s community connections and the meaningful role local businesses can play in health-focused initiatives.

Find more information about UCHealth at https://www.uchealth.org.

Attribution: Reps & Restore