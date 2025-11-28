Food, Body, and Belonging: Navigating Eating During the Holidays

By Rachel Ramsey, Beyond the Mirror Counseling & Wellness

The holidays are in full swing, and for many of us, that means disrupted routines and schedules, navigating complex family dynamics, heightened stress, and a mix of emotions and extra holiday treats. It’s normal to feel excited, overwhelmed, burnt out, grateful, ungrounded, and even “fluffier” in your body this time of year. Even in the joy and beauty of this season, there’s often a mix of emotions and grief over missed loved ones, and deep reflection over the last year and all of its failures, successes, and lessons.

You’re not doing anything wrong if the load you’re carrying feels heavy. But when we practice managing our connection back to ourselves and listening to our body’s cues, the holidays become less about control and more about connection.

When we practice managing what’s in our control, we can move through this season with more ease and grace. Here are a few reminders:

Holiday eating is about connection, not perfection. It’s about gathering the people in your life, creating memories, and nourishing ourselves. Even when we’re far from loved ones, holiday food can still ground us, reminding us of home, of comfort, and of being cared for.

Take some time for yourself. This season brings a swirl of conflicting emotions. Make intentional space in your busy schedule for yourself. Whether it’s a momentary breath, some time alone, or your favorite self-care activity, tuning in and making space for yourself really is key to staying regulated. Move your body, do some art, run a bath, talk to a friend, or journal about how you feel. This is a non-negotiable.

Similarly, use gentle grounding tools. Breathwork, a short walk, stepping outside for fresh air, or placing a hand on your chest/abdomen can help to calm your nervous system. When we take time to honor our feelings, we’re more likely to hold them gently. When we choose to hold ourselves with compassion, instead of criticism, we increase our capacity to handle difficult emotions and situations, instead of collapsing or reacting.

Remember, our bodies are meant to move through seasons. You’re not doing anything wrong if you feel a few lbs heavier. Every animal in the wild puts on a thicker winter coat. Keep in mind, you’re not meant to be your leanest and fittest all year round. You will fluctuate, and that’s okay. It’s not a setback, it’s nature.

Practice listening to your body. There’s an abundance of goodies around this time of year. Say yes when it truly feels worth it, but pause if it might not. Check in: Do I really want this right now, or would I rather save it for when I’ll enjoy it more? When we practice saying no when we don’t really need it, we can enjoy our yes more fully. You’re allowed to honor both health and enjoyment in this season.



Let this season be about honoring the beauty and belonging you want to cultivate in life and in your body. Maybe that looks like sharing home-cooked goodies with people you care about. Maybe it’s carving out peaceful alone time. Maybe it’s giving yourself space to process the grief. Whatever it is, when we meet ourselves with compassion and presence, we send the message: I belong. To ourselves, to life, and to the ongoing work of living in alignment with our authenticity and our values. It’s hard work. It’s overwhelming at times. But I can’t think of a more meaningful way to close the year than with a clearer, kinder dedication to our goals and to ourselves.