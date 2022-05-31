FoCo Family Band Summer Market

The Lyric and Fortified Collaborations present the summer edition of the seasonal FoCo Family Band Market!

Featuring over 30 local vendors, live music, tarot reading, henna, and more. The event is free to attend and will take place outside at The Lyric (1209 N College Avenue, Fort Collins) from noon – 5 pm on Saturday, June 4.

As seasons change, people change. The quarterly FoCo Family Band Market supplements this ongoing ebb and flow with locally crafted goods intended to bring creativity, functionality, and beauty into the homes of northern Colorado. Come celebrate the summer by supporting local artisans and enjoying the wild, weird, ongoing installation art piece that is The Lyric.

The Lyric has a full bar and restaurant and will have additional bike parking available for this event. Follow @family_band_market on Instagram for vendor announcements and updates. Additional event information and venue details are available at lyriccinema.com/#/movie/7143.