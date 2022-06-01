Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 1, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 1st update.

Wellington Fire Protection District has Named a New Fire Chief.

The WFPD Board of Directors has named Fire Chief Michael Patterson the new fire chief

Chief Patterson has been serving as the interim fire chief since mid-October 2021.

Chief Patterson’s swearing-in will take place in the near future.

Virginia Dale Community Club is having an Open House.

The 26th Annual Open House will be held on June 11at 9 am at the 1862 Virginia Dale Overland Stage Station and the 1906 Hurzeler House.

Now 160 years old, the Stage Station, is a designated National Historic Site.

The event is free – but a donation of work gloves or canned goods for Harvest Farm in Wellington are appreciated.

In our weekly North Forty Gardener column, Bryan Fischer, from Gardens at Spring Creek writes about Monarchs and Milkweed.

Bryan says, Monarchs travel 2,000 miles here from the mountains of Mexico, and they are declining in population.

He also says planting milkweed for monarch butterflies can help, but here in Colorado, we are right on the edge of the essential breeding ground.



