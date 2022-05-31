FEMA Provides $7.6 Million for Colorado COVID-19 Treatments

FEMA has approved an additional $7.6 million in Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued on March 28, 2020. FEMA has now approved more than $1.7 billion in Public Assistance grant funds to Colorado for the COVID-19 response.

FEMA awarded the grant funds to reimburse the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for the cost of providing mobile monoclonal antibody treatments in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. The grant covers the cost of additional clinical staffing to conduct the treatments at four facilities, and the cost to distribute monoclonal antibody therapy supplies to approved providers, including contractors, local public health agencies, urgent care centers, pharmacies, and clinics throughout the state. The FEMA grant covers work conducted by CDPHE from October 26, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow state and local governments to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, tribal, and local officials work to assist their communities during this response.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at fema.gov/assistance/public.