FoCo POP brings free summer performances to Fort Collins parks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado-based musicians and performers will take the stage at neighborhood parks and community spaces throughout the summer.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Residents across Fort Collins will have several opportunities to enjoy free outdoor entertainment this summer as the City of Fort Collins Arts & Culture Department launches the 2026 FoCo POP (Parks and Outdoor Performances) series.

Community Message

Designed to bring arts and culture directly into neighborhoods, FoCo POP features live music, cultural experiences, and family-friendly performances in parks and public spaces throughout the city. This year’s lineup showcases artists exclusively from Colorado, highlighting the state’s diverse creative talent while encouraging community connection through the arts.

The performances are free and open to all ages. Organizers encourage attendees to bike to events when possible, as parking may be limited. Visitors are also encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs, pack a picnic, and prepare for summer weather with sunscreen and water.

The 2026 FoCo POP schedule includes:

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June 28 — Mike Yob Bluegrass Band, 6-7 p.m., Spring Canyon Park

July 19 — Jeff and Paige, 6-7 p.m., Fossil Creek Park

July 31 — FOCO FLAVA, 6:15-7 p.m., Twin Silo Park in conjunction with Kids in the Park

Sept. 4 — Multiple bands to be announced, 5-9 p.m., First Friday on Linden Street

The series is part of the city’s broader effort to activate public spaces and make arts experiences accessible throughout the community.

More information is available through the City of Fort Collins Arts & Culture Department at FortCollins.gov/Activities/Arts-and-Culture.

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Attribution: City of Fort Collins Arts & Culture Department