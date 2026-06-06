Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers Bring High-Energy Roots Rock to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Austin-based band blends soul, rock, and Americana for a late-night performance at Washington’s

Fans of live music will have an opportunity to experience an evening of high-energy roots rock when Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers perform at Washington’s on Friday, June 12.

Community Message

Led by singer, songwriter, and pianist Nik Parr, the Austin-based band has built a reputation for electrifying live performances that blend rock and roll, soul, blues, and Americana. The Selfless Lovers are known for engaging audiences with powerful musicianship, heartfelt songwriting, and a stage presence that transforms concerts into shared experiences.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at Washington’s, one of downtown Fort Collins’ premier music venues. Attendees can expect a night of original music featuring driving rhythms, soulful vocals, and Parr’s dynamic piano work.

Drawing inspiration from classic American music traditions while adding a modern edge, the band continues to attract fans across the country through extensive touring and festival appearances.

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More information about the band is available at Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers.

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Don’t miss this Northern Colorado event. View event details and discover more local happenings on the North Forty News Events Calendar.

When: Friday, June 12, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. – Midnight

Where: Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins

View on the North Forty News Events Calendar:

North Forty News Events Calendar

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