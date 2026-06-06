Colorado SNAP Produce Bonus Expands Access to Healthy Food

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State program helps families buy fresh produce while boosting sales for Colorado farmers

Colorado families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are finding it easier to afford fresh fruits and vegetables through the Colorado SNAP Produce Bonus, a statewide initiative that improves food access and supports local agriculture.

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The program, operated by the Colorado Department of Human Services in partnership with Nourish Colorado, provides SNAP participants with a dollar-for-dollar reimbursement of up to $60 per month for eligible produce purchased at participating retailers and farmers’ markets. The bonus is automatically credited back to the shopper’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, eliminating the need for separate applications, vouchers, or tokens.

State officials say the program is helping families stretch food budgets while encouraging healthier eating habits.

“The Colorado SNAP Produce Bonus is a win-win for our state and our families,” said Abby McClelland, director of the Food and Energy Assistance Division. “By removing financial and logistical barriers to healthy eating, we are supporting the long-term health of Colorado families and the livelihood of our local agricultural partners.”

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Launched in July 2024 as a federal pilot funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the initiative has selected Colorado as one of only three states to participate. The electronic incentive model is designed to provide a seamless shopping experience for participants.

According to recent surveys, 97% of participants reported eating more fruits and vegetables as a result of the program. Participants also noted that automatic EBT reimbursements reduce stigma and allow them to shop like any other customer.

The program has expanded this year to include food-producing plant starts and seeds purchased directly from participating farm vendors. Eligible products also include fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables without added sugar, salt, or fat, dried beans, and certain dried fruits and vegetables sold at farm locations.

Beyond helping families, the program is benefiting Colorado’s agricultural economy. Surveys of participating farmers found that 80% reported increased produce sales, while 74% said they had gained new customers through the program. Many farmers also reported preferring the electronic reimbursement system because it reduces paperwork and speeds up transactions.

For Northern Colorado residents who receive SNAP benefits, participating locations can be found at Colorado SNAP Produce Bonus Program.

Programs that improve access to nutritious foods while supporting local farms can have a lasting impact on both public health and regional economies, particularly in agricultural communities across Northern Colorado.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Colorado Department of Human Services.