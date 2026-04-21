FoCoMX 2026 Brings Live Music to New Belgium Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

High-energy funk and soul take center stage in Fort Collins during FoCoMX weekend

Fort Collins will once again come alive with music as FoCoMX 2026 returns, transforming venues across the city into stages for local and regional talent. The annual festival highlights the strength of Northern Colorado’s music scene, drawing crowds downtown and into neighborhoods for a weekend built around discovery, connection, and live performance.

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From breweries to theaters, FoCoMX offers a chance to experience a wide range of genres in a single night—making it one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year for the community. You can explore the full lineup and festival details here: https://northfortynews.com/category/art-lifestyle/focomx-2026-lineup-announced/

On Friday night, the energy shifts to New Belgium Brewing Company, where Hand Turkey takes the stage as part of the FoCoMX lineup.

FoCoMX 2026: Hand Turkey Live

New Belgium Brewing Company | April 24, 2026

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Formed during the isolation of 2020, Hand Turkey has quickly built a reputation for delivering groove-driven performances that get audiences moving. Their sound blends funk, soul, and pop influences, shaped by backgrounds in jazz composition and musical theater, creating a style that feels both familiar and fresh.

Since releasing their debut EP in 2022, the band has played sold-out shows across Colorado, including stops at well-known venues like the Aggie Theatre and Cervantes’ Other Side. Their latest release, Time & Time Again, continues that momentum, bringing polished production to their high-energy live sound.

For Northern Colorado music fans, this set offers a chance to catch a rising act in an intimate setting during one of the region’s biggest music weekends—right in the heart of Fort Collins.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.