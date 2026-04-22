Arrest Made in 2021 Hit-and-Run Death Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Four-year investigation leads to suspect in Fort Collins bicyclist death

Community Message

After more than four years without answers, a breakthrough in a Northern Colorado case is bringing new attention—and a measure of closure—to a tragic hit-and-run that claimed a young man’s life.

On April 18, 2026, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect connected to a 2021 crash that killed 29-year-old Luis “Darnell” Loma. Deputies originally responded to the 2200 block of North Shields Street in Fort Collins on October 7, 2021, where they found Loma deceased after being struck while riding his bicycle.

Early in the investigation, evidence suggested the suspect vehicle was likely a gray 2009 or 2010 Toyota RAV4 or a similar SUV. Despite extensive efforts—including interviews, tips from the public, and forensic testing—no immediate leads emerged.

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Investigators continued working the case over the following years, using evolving tools and technology while methodically reviewing potential suspects. By December 2025, they had identified a primary suspect and gathered additional evidence to support an arrest warrant.

On April 18, deputies arrested Nicholas Sierra of Loveland. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and insurance fraud. A $5,000 cash-only bond was issued.

Nicholas Sierra

Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen acknowledged the long road to this point, emphasizing that while no outcome can undo the loss, the arrest may provide some sense of closure for Loma’s family and loved ones.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact LCSO Investigator Stephen Gates at (970) 498-5169. The charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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