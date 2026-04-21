Poudre School District Seeks Input on School Closure Criteria

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community survey will help guide future consolidation decisions across area schools

Residents in Northern Colorado still have time to weigh in on how potential school closures or consolidations could be decided in the Poudre School District, with a public survey open through April 22.

Community Message

The district’s Comprehensive Planning Committee is gathering feedback from families, staff, and community members to help shape the criteria used in evaluating future changes to school operations. The input will inform recommendations that could affect schools across Fort Collins and surrounding communities.

District leaders say the survey focuses on identifying which factors matter most to the community when making difficult decisions like closures or consolidations. These could include enrollment trends, building conditions, financial sustainability, and student access to programs.

Community participation is especially important as enrollment patterns and long-term planning needs evolve in Northern Colorado. Decisions made through this process could have lasting impacts on neighborhoods, families, and students throughout the region.

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Those interested can complete the online SurveyMonkey survey on PSD closure criteria and learn more about the committee’s work on the district’s website.

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Attribution: Poudre School District