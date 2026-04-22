FoCoMX 2026 Continues With Citywide Music Showcase

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Daily festival highlights bring Fort Collins stages to life with local and touring talent

Fort Collins is in full swing this week as FoCoMX 2026 transforms the city into a multi-venue celebration of live music. With dozens of performances happening across downtown and beyond, the festival offers a chance to experience everything from emerging local acts to seasoned regional favorites—all in one walkable, high-energy setting.

Community Message

The annual showcase continues to draw crowds looking for something new, with each night offering a different mix of genres, venues, and standout performances. It’s a reminder of how deeply rooted live music is in Northern Colorado’s culture—and how accessible it can be when it’s spread across the heart of the city.

A Brother’s Fountain

New Belgium Brewing Company | April 25, 2026

Saturday night brings A Brother’s Fountain to the stage at New Belgium Brewing Company, delivering a late-evening set as part of the FoCoMX lineup. Known for their immersive sound and evolving musical style, the band adds to the festival’s reputation for discovery, where each performance offers something a little unexpected.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Set against the backdrop of one of Fort Collins’ most recognizable venues, the show runs from 6:30 p.m. through midnight, giving attendees a chance to settle in and experience the full arc of the evening. Whether you’re following a favorite band or simply exploring the lineup, this performance captures the spirit of FoCoMX: local energy, shared space, and live music that keeps the night moving.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.