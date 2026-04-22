County Road 64 Fire Contained After Rapid Response Near Wellington

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New details show multi-agency effort stopped 70-acre wildfire within about an hour

New details released by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office provide a clearer picture of Monday’s fast-moving grass fire near Wellington, highlighting how quickly crews brought the situation under control.

Community Message

The County Road 64 Fire was first reported around 3 p.m. along the Larimer–Weld county line, prompting immediate evacuations for residents in the area. Within roughly an hour, crews had contained the fire at approximately 70 acres, and evacuation orders were lifted shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Firefighting efforts were led by the Wellington Fire Protection District and supported by a wide network of Northern Colorado partners, including the Poudre Fire Authority, Ault Fire Department, United States Forest Service, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. Local road crews also played a critical role, using heavy equipment to cut containment lines and protect nearby structures.

64 Fire in Larimer County near Wellington (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

The sheriff’s office managed road closures and evacuations, sending alerts to more than 600 registered devices in the area. Officials emphasized that the number reflects devices, not individual residents.

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According to the update, the fire burned just inside Weld County before being stopped. The Nunn Fire Department assumed command of mop-up operations, working to extinguish remaining hot spots and prevent flare-ups. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The incident underscores how quickly conditions can change along the Front Range—and how coordinated response across agencies helps limit impacts when minutes matter most.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, with additional reporting from regional media outlets.