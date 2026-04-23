Windsor Middle School Presents ‘Moana Junior’ This Month

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Student performers take the stage with a story of courage, culture, and discovery

Windsor families will have a chance to support young performers as Windsor Middle School’s Drama Club brings Moana Junior to the stage later this month. The production runs April 30 through May 2 at 7 p.m. in the Windsor High School Auditorium.

Community Message

The show follows Moana, a determined young navigator who journeys across the Pacific Ocean to save her village and uncover her identity. Along the way, she teams up with the demigod Maui, and together they face challenges that highlight themes of bravery, resilience, and self-discovery—messages that resonate with students and audiences alike.

The cast features local students in leading roles, including Nya Skipworth as Moana, Conner Vialpando as Maui, and Riley Greenacre as Gramma Tala. The production offers a chance for the community to see Windsor’s young talent in a full-scale performance while supporting arts education in local schools.

Performances will take place at Windsor High School Auditorium, located at 1100 West Main Street in Windsor. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/4csgRpw or at the door.

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In a season filled with school activities and community events, productions like this give families a way to connect, support students, and experience live theater close to home.

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Attribution: Windsor Middle School Drama Club