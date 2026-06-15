Foothills Mall Plans Music, Makers, and Taco Challenge Weekend

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two-day event features free live music, local vendors, family activities, and a fitness competition with tacos and tequila.

FORT COLLINS, CO — Foothills Mall is kicking off the final weekend of June with two days of entertainment, shopping, fitness, and food designed to bring the community together.

Community Message

On Friday, June 26, the mall’s Music on the Lawn Concert Series returns with a free performance by Blues Dogs from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music while exploring the Makers Hive Market, visiting local vendors, relaxing in the beer garden, and taking advantage of family-friendly activities hosted by the Toy, Game, and Puzzle Library.

The weekly concert series continues every Friday through the end of August, offering residents and visitors a regular summer gathering spot in Loveland.

The fun continues Saturday, June 27, with the Taco Triathlon, a cosmic-themed fitness challenge presented by CycleBar, Yoga Pod, and Torchy’s Tacos. Participants will complete a 45-minute cycling class, a 45-minute heated yoga session, and finish a taco to complete the challenge.

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The event includes a commemorative T-shirt or tank top, exclusive swag, vendor activations, prize opportunities, tequila tastings, tacos on the Torchy’s Tacos patio, and plenty of bragging rights.

Participants may choose from four event waves throughout the day, each led by instructors from CycleBar and Yoga Pod. The full experience takes approximately 2.5 hours per participant, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best space-themed workout attire.

Tickets are $85, with limited discounted registrations available through wave-specific promotional codes.

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Source: Foothills Mall