Butterfly Release Offers Healing Space in Greeley

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Banner Hospice memorial event invites community to honor loved ones June 20

GREELEY, Colo. — Community members are invited to honor and remember loved ones during Banner Hospice’s annual “Memories with Wings” butterfly release and memorial service on Saturday, June 20.

Community Message

The event will be held at the Banner Hospice Memorial Garden at Summit View Medical Commons in Greeley. The memorial service begins promptly at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a group butterfly release.

Hosted by Banner Health Hospice Services, the annual gathering provides a supportive setting for individuals and families experiencing grief. Organizers say the event reflects the hospice program’s commitment to compassionate end-of-life care and ongoing bereavement support.

“Events like this create an opportunity for our community to pause, reflect, and honor those they’ve lost in a shared, meaningful way,” said bereavement coordinator Julie Miller. “Our hospice team is committed not only to caring for patients, but also to supporting families through their grief journey.”

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Participants who wish to release a butterfly at a personal location may pick up individual butterflies beginning at 8 a.m. on the day of the event. The memorial service itself is free to attend, while butterflies are available for $25 each.

The event is open to the public, including those whose loved ones did not receive hospice care through Banner. For those unable to attend, hospice volunteers and staff will conduct a butterfly release on their behalf.

Organizers note that pets are not permitted at the event out of respect for attendees. Any butterflies not picked up or reserved will be released following the memorial program.

Event Details

What: Memories with Wings Butterfly Release and Memorial Service

When: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: Butterfly pickup begins at 8 a.m.; memorial service starts at 9 a.m.

Where: Banner Hospice Memorial Garden, Summit View Medical Commons, 2001 70th Ave., Greeley

Cost: Free to attend; butterflies available for $25 each

RSVP Information: Contact Julie Miller at (970) 939-6481

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado is built on community, and events like this remind us that healing often happens together. If you value local stories that connect people across our region, consider supporting independent journalism.



Start your North Forty News trial today → Northern Colorado is built on community, and events like this remind us that healing often happens together. If you value local stories that connect people across our region, consider supporting independent journalism.

Source: Banner Health