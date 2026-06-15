Jerry Wayne Longmire Brings Viral Comedy to Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Houston comedian and internet sensation headlines two nights at The Comedy Fort.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Comedian Jerry Wayne Longmire will bring his signature storytelling style and internet-famous humor to The Comedy Fort on June 19 and 20 for two nights of stand-up comedy in downtown Fort Collins.

Community Message

A veteran comic based in Houston, Longmire has built a national following through his stand-up performances, original social media content, and viral video series. His relatable humor and East Texas storytelling roots have earned him more than a million followers across social platforms.

Fans may recognize Longmire from popular series such as Truck Astrology, Shoptalk, and The Reckon Yard, which later became the title of his comedy special. His material blends blue-collar observations, personal stories, and quick wit, drawing laughs from audiences across a wide range of backgrounds.

In addition to performing in comedy clubs and theaters nationwide, Longmire has entertained U.S. troops overseas and continues to create original online content alongside his touring schedule.

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Event Details

What: Jerry Wayne Longmire Live

When: Friday, June 19, 2026, and Saturday, June 20, 2026, 6 p.m.–12 a.m.

Where: The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

Cost: Ticketed event

More Information: Contact The Comedy Fort for ticket availability and show details.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Northern Colorado is filled with unique events happening every week. If you’d like more stories like this delivered directly to your inbox each morning, start your trial of the North Forty News Daily Update today: https://northfortynews.com/trial