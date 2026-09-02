Forget-Me-Not Open Rallies Support Against Alzheimer’s

Loveland pickleball fundraiser supports the Larimer and Weld Counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado residents can hit the pickleball court for a cause this September as the Forget-Me-Not Open brings players, families and local businesses together to support the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Home Instead of Northern Colorado will host the fundraising pickleball tournament Sunday, September 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at The Picklr Loveland, 3137 N. Garfield Ave.

The event benefits the Larimer and Weld Counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s, with proceeds supporting the Alzheimer’s Association and its programs, caregiver resources, education and research.

Play for a Purpose

Organizers created the Forget-Me-Not Open as a community event where experienced pickleball players and newcomers can enjoy an afternoon on the courts while supporting Northern Colorado families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Nearly 91,000 Coloradans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to information provided by organizers. Many more family members and friends provide care and support.

“Alzheimer’s touches so many families in our community, and we wanted to create an event that brings people together in a fun and meaningful way,” said Ricky Anderson, co-owner of Home Instead of Northern Colorado. “The Forget-Me-Not Open is about more than pickleball. It’s about remembering the people affected by this disease, supporting the families and caregivers walking alongside them, and helping create a future without Alzheimer’s.”

Players can register for the tournament at https://tinyurl.com/Pickleball4Alz.

Local Businesses Can Get Involved

Home Instead of Northern Colorado is also inviting businesses and organizations to participate as event sponsors.

Multiple sponsorship levels are available, giving local organizations an opportunity to support Alzheimer’s programs and research while connecting with people throughout Northern Colorado.

Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Anderson at 720-677-2157 or [email protected].

Event Details

What: Forget-Me-Not Open

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Time: Noon–4 p.m.

Where: The Picklr Loveland

Address: 3137 N. Garfield Ave., Loveland

Beneficiary: Larimer and Weld Counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Registration: https://tinyurl.com/Pickleball4Alz

The afternoon offers Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to enjoy one of the region’s increasingly popular sports while raising money and awareness for families affected by Alzheimer’s.

Source: Home Instead of Northern Colorado