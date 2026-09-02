Greeley Voters to Decide 0.6% Sales Tax Increase

Proposed tax would generate an estimated $20 million in its first year for civic, recreation, parks and development projects

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley voters will decide in November whether to increase the city’s sales and use tax by 0.6%, following a 5-2 City Council vote to place the proposal on the ballot.

If approved, the increase would add 60 cents in tax for every $100 spent on taxable purchases. Grocery food purchases would be excluded from the increase.

City officials estimate the additional tax would generate approximately $20 million during its first year, with the revenue designated for capital improvement and community development projects across Greeley.

Among the projects identified for funding is the Downtown Civic Campus Project, which includes plans for a new City Hall, public plaza, parking garage and related infrastructure and amenities.

Revenue also could support the West Greeley Catalyst Project, which calls for development of an arena, youth ice center, water park, hotel and supporting infrastructure.

Other designated uses include upgrades and development of recreational, cultural and service facilities as Greeley continues to grow.

Parks and outdoor spaces also are included in the proposal. Funding could be used for improvements to parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, trails and other outdoor amenities.

The measure will go before Greeley voters in the Nov. 3, 2026, election.

The city is encouraging residents to learn more about the proposal and its potential impact before Election Day. Additional election and ballot information is available through the City of Greeley Clerk’s Office.

Source: City of Greeley