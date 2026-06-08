Greeley Stampede Returns June 24 for 12 Days of Celebration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rodeos, concerts, parades, and family fun highlight the 104th annual event at Island Grove Regional Park

The 104th Annual Greeley Stampede returns June 24 through July 5, bringing nearly two weeks of rodeos, concerts, carnival attractions, western heritage celebrations, and community events to Island Grove Regional Park.

Community Message

A longtime Northern Colorado tradition, the Greeley Stampede draws visitors from across the region for professional rodeo competition, live entertainment, family activities, and one of Colorado’s largest Independence Day celebrations.

Festivities begin June 24 with the iconic Longhorn Drive, when Texas Longhorn cattle make their way through the streets of downtown Greeley, officially kicking off the annual celebration.

This year’s concert lineup includes performances by Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen, Nate Smith, and Dierks Bentley. Attendees can also enjoy free late-night performances at the Tasman Park Stage with park admission.

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The Stampede’s rodeo offerings include PRCA ProRodeos, American Bull Fighting competitions, and the popular Demolition Derby. Visitors can also explore the Stampede Western Art Exhibition, carnival rides, food vendors, and cultural celebrations throughout the event.

One of the biggest highlights arrives July 4 with Colorado’s largest Independence Day Parade, followed by a fireworks display that lights up the Greeley sky.

Hosting the event requires extensive coordination among city departments, including public safety personnel, public works crews, and community volunteers who help manage traffic, security, and visitor services during the 12-day celebration.

Event organizers encourage attendees to purchase tickets only through official channels and remind guests that a clear-bag policy and weapons-detection screening are in place at all entrances.

For schedules, tickets, and event information, visit Greeley Stampede.

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Source: City of Greeley