Fort Collins Art in Public Places Celebrates 30 Years of Community Creativity

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Three decades of art, connection, and local pride to be honored with a special community event November 8

FORT COLLINS – For 30 years, Fort Collins’ Art in Public Places (APP) program has enriched the Northern Colorado community by placing art where everyone can experience, interact, and enjoy it—completely free. To celebrate this creative milestone, APP will host a 30th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Center for Creativity (200 Mathews Street).

The evening will bring together community members, past and present APP board members, and the many artists who have shaped the program’s vibrant history. Attendees can enjoy a social hour and reception, followed by a short presentation and “Lightning Talks” from local artists who have contributed to APP projects over the years.

A highlight of the evening will be a special projection artwork by Denver Projection Mapping, transforming the façade of the Historic Carnegie Library into a dazzling, immersive experience.

Since its founding, the APP program has installed hundreds of works throughout Fort Collins—from sculptures and murals to interactive installations—helping make art accessible to all while reflecting the city’s unique identity and creative spirit.

Residents are invited to join the celebration and honor the artists, visionaries, and community members who have made three decades of public art possible.

Event Details:

Center for Creativity, 200 Mathews Street, Fort Collins

Saturday, November 8, 2025

6:00–8:30 p.m.

For more information about Art in Public Places, visit fcgov.com/artspublic.

Source – City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places