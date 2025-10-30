Loveland Extends Temporary Shelter at Resource Center Through March 2026

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City continues work toward long-term housing stability plan with community partners

LOVELAND, Colo. – The City of Loveland will extend the temporary overnight shelter permit at the Loveland Resource Center (LRC) through March 15, 2026, ensuring continued access to shelter and support services for vulnerable residents through the coming winter season.

The extension gives city leaders and community partners more time to collaborate on a long-term, sustainable housing strategy—one that includes wraparound support and preventive measures, such as expanding affordable housing options.

“First and foremost, our goal is to do the right thing while we collaborate with partners on an inclusive, strategic long-term plan,” said City Manager Jim Thompson. “We’re having productive conversations and moving in a positive direction. While the future solution is still taking shape, we’re using this time to be strategic and build a plan that can work for Loveland’s future.”

Shelter Operations and Safety Measures

The LRC provides indoor overnight shelter for up to 22 individuals, prioritizing women and those with physical disabilities. Outdoor shelter capacity accommodates about 20 tents behind the facility, with individuals providing their own equipment.

To support safety and comfort at the site:

Security staff are on-site 24/7

Portable restrooms have been added

have been added Solar-powered lighting improves visibility and safety behind the center

Encampment Ban and Enforcement

Loveland’s camping ban remains in effect and is now being enforced since an overnight shelter is available. There are no designated camping areas outside of the LRC.

Funding and Budget

The city will use one-time funds from the 2025 budget to cover additional expenses through early 2026. Officials emphasized that while this continuation wasn’t part of the original plan, it’s a necessary step to maintain safety and stability during the winter months.

Clarifying Community Questions

City officials also addressed common misconceptions:

Bus tickets: Loveland has not issued or funded any bus tickets to Greeley.

Loveland has not issued or funded any bus tickets to Greeley. Chilson Center access: No free passes are given to individuals experiencing homelessness, but income-based reduced fees are available for Loveland residents.

No free passes are given to individuals experiencing homelessness, but are available for Loveland residents. Motel vouchers: The city does not distribute vouchers; motel stays are only used in limited cases during severe weather when LRC capacity is full.

Next Steps

While there is no set timeline for a permanent solution, Loveland officials are working toward a comprehensive homelessness prevention strategy.

Residents can find updates and FAQs at lovgov.org/homelessness.

Source: City of Loveland