Fort Collins Artist Explores Faith and Technology in Denver Exhibition

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Charles Luna’s solo exhibition Image and Likeness opens July 17 at Niza Knoll Gallery with paintings, digital collage, and assemblage works examining humanity’s relationship with the sacred and technology.

DENVER, Colo. – Fort Collins artist Charles Luna will present a solo exhibition, Image and Likeness, at Niza Knoll Gallery from July 17 through Aug. 30, showcasing works that examine the intersection of humanity, technology, and the sacred.

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The exhibition features two related bodies of work created at different points during the 21st century. Through paintings, digital collage, and assemblage pieces, Luna explores the connections—and tensions—between spiritual traditions and technological advancement.

(Art courtesy Charles Luna)

“All the works are products of reflection on the integrated influence of the sacred and the technological in the human narrative,” Luna said. “They offer context for considering how these combined influences weave into the design of the 21st-century social tapestry.”

The public is invited to an opening reception on Friday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by an artist reception on Sunday, July 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibition will also be featured during Denver’s First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m.

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(Art courtesy Charles Luna)

A Colorado native, Luna grew up in a family of artists and developed his skills as a self-taught artist before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and drawing from the University of Colorado and a Master of Fine Arts in painting from Colorado State University. His work has been exhibited publicly for more than three decades, and he has spent much of his career serving as a visual arts educator throughout Colorado.

Niza Knoll Gallery, located at 915 Santa Fe Drive in Denver, specializes in conceptual exhibitions featuring local and regional artists and hosts concerts, workshops, and guest speakers. Regular gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., with extended hours during district art walks.

For more information about the exhibition and gallery programming, visit https://www.nizaknollgallery.com.

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Northern Colorado’s arts community continues to shape the region’s cultural identity, both locally and across Colorado. Your support helps North Forty News highlight the artists, exhibitions, and creative voices that enrich our communities.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado’s arts community continues to shape the region’s cultural identity, both locally and across Colorado. Your support helps North Forty News highlight the artists, exhibitions, and creative voices that enrich our communities.

Source: Niza Knoll Gallery