Keep Pets Safe From Summer Heat and Holiday Noise

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Veterinarians urge owners to prepare for fireworks, extreme heat, and crowded celebrations before Fourth of July festivities begin.

As Northern Colorado families prepare for summer celebrations and the Fourth of July, veterinarians are reminding pet owners that the season’s biggest attractions—including fireworks, festivals, hot weather, and long days in the sun—can pose serious health risks for dogs and other companion animals.

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While fireworks and outdoor gatherings are enjoyable for many people, they often trigger intense fear and anxiety in pets. Combined with high temperatures and crowded events, these seasonal hazards can lead to illness, injury, or even life-threatening emergencies if owners aren’t prepared.

Fireworks Can Trigger Serious Anxiety

Noise anxiety affects many dogs, with fireworks ranking among the most common triggers. Frightened pets may tremble, pant, pace, bark excessively, drool, hide, or attempt to escape. In severe cases, dogs can break through fences, slip leashes, or run away in panic.

Veterinarians recommend preparing well before fireworks begin by:

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Creating a quiet, secure room where pets feel safe.

Closing windows and curtains to reduce noise and flashing lights.

Providing familiar bedding, favorite toys, and calming background music.

Speaking with a veterinarian ahead of time about medications or behavior-modification strategies if a pet has a history of severe anxiety.

Behavioral training techniques such as gradual desensitization and positive reinforcement may also help reduce long-term noise sensitivity.

Prevent Heat-Related Emergencies

Heat-related illness remains one of the leading preventable causes of severe illness in dogs.

Pet owners should:

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day.

Provide constant access to fresh water and shade.

Keep pets indoors during extreme heat whenever possible.

Never leave a pet inside a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked or while parked in the shade.

Dogs cool themselves primarily by panting. When temperatures become too high, that natural cooling system can fail, leading to heat stroke and organ damage.

Older dogs, overweight pets, animals with thick coats, and flat-faced breeds such as bulldogs, pugs, boxers, Boston terriers, and French bulldogs face especially high risks.

Warning signs of heat illness include:

Excessive panting

Rapid heart rate

Heavy drooling

Vomiting or diarrhea

Weakness or loss of coordination

Any pet showing these symptoms should receive immediate veterinary care.

Think Twice Before Bringing Dogs to Festivals

Many community festivals feature hot pavement, loud music, large crowds, and tempting food—all of which can create problems for pets.

Pavement temperatures can exceed 130 degrees on sunny days, causing painful burns to sensitive paw pads. Festival food may upset a dog’s digestive system, while constant noise and unfamiliar crowds can increase stress and the risk of fearful or aggressive behavior.

Whenever possible, veterinarians recommend leaving dogs comfortably at home rather than bringing them to crowded public events.

Don’t Forget Sun Protection

Just like people, pets can suffer sunburn, particularly in Colorado’s high-elevation sunshine.

Animals with light-colored coats, pink skin, or short hair are especially vulnerable. Pet-safe sunscreen designed for animals or child-safe zinc-free, salicylate-free sunscreen may help protect exposed skin during extended outdoor activities. Reapplication every two hours is recommended during prolonged sun exposure.

Keeping outdoor time shorter during peak afternoon sunlight can also reduce the risk of sun damage.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Summer should be enjoyable for every member of the family—including the four-legged ones. We appreciate sharing practical information that helps Northern Colorado pet owners keep their companions safe through the hottest days and busiest holiday celebrations.



Become a North Forty News member. Summer should be enjoyable for every member of the family—including the four-legged ones. We appreciate sharing practical information that helps Northern Colorado pet owners keep their companions safe through the hottest days and busiest holiday celebrations.

Source: Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.