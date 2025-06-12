Fort Collins Band STIL RUNNIN Kicks Off National Tour with Hometown Roots

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU grads, local mentors, and Northern Colorado fans help fuel the band’s rise to national attention

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Northern Colorado’s homegrown rock band STIL RUNNIN is making waves across the country, but they haven’t forgotten where it all started—right here in Fort Collins. The band, formed by recent Colorado State University graduates Will Given and Josh Langhorne, alongside bandmates Carson Freng and Austin Lohrli, credits their rise to local mentorship, student collaboration, and the vibrant music scene of Fort Collins.

(Photo courtesy STIL RUNNIN)

As members of CSU’s Music Business Collective, the group connected with local icons such as Chuck Morris, Gabe Torres, Colm O’Toole, and Greta Cornett, among others, who helped shape their musical careers. The band also worked closely with Grammy-winning engineer Jason Livermore and producer Miles Stevenson at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins to produce their growing list of singles, including “Wander,” “STIL RUNNIN,” and their newest release, “DEADRINGER.”

Launching their tour in Fort Collins on June 28 means everything to them.

“The Coast is our favorite venue to perform, and over the course of two years, we have had the opportunity to play with some of the most amazing bands. It’s the site of our first sold-out show, and to this day, we continue to perform to sold-out crowds at The Coast.”

(Photo courtesy STIL RUNNIN)

Their latest single, “DEADRINGER,” set to drop on June 13, explores themes of indecision and claustrophobia. The band says the track reflects their signature “new wave of classic rock” style with collaborative lyrics, bold guitar riffs, and powerful vocals that fans already sing back during live shows.

“’DEADRINGER’ was the first original song we ever wrote together as STIL RUNNIN in 2022. The songwriting process for this single involved all of us contributing to the lyrics, which gives an incredible depth to the song as well as showcases the instrumental talents of each member of the band.”

STIL RUNNIN’s success isn’t confined to the studio. They recently won 105.5 The Colorado Sound’s Listener’s Choice Award, and just last week took first place at the prestigious 2025 Sturgis Battle of the Bands, earning a coveted spot opening for ZZ Top at the 85th Anniversary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this August.

“As the competition winner, we are proud to say we will be opening for the legendary ZZ TOP and perform in front of tens of thousands attending the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 85th Anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Kick-Off on August 1, 2025.”

The band’s upcoming double EP, featuring both electric and acoustic styles, is slated for release later this summer. Their “On The Run” Summer Tour kicks off in Fort Collins and includes stops in Minnesota, Iowa, New York, and Nashville.

Despite their growing national presence, the members still juggle everyday jobs—some even working as full-time stonemasons.

“It’s hard to balance the lifestyle with everyday responsibility. Especially when you have a successful show and have to go back to work at 8 am the next morning, we are all extremely hardworking at everything we do, and ultimately, our jobs are currently a means to an end. With any luck, we will be able to support ourselves with only music soon!”

As for local musicians hoping to follow in their footsteps, their advice is simple: “Get involved in your community. Building a strong network provides access to mentors who can provide valuable insights and guidance.”

For more information on STIL RUNNIN and to purchase tour tickets, visit STILRUNNIN.com/TOUR.