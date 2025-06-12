The Publisher’s Plate: French Dip Sandwiches Worth Savoring at Home

Premium Ingredients, Perfect Portions, and Family Time Made Simple with Passanante’s Home Food Service

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Last weekend, my sons and I sat at the kitchen table — a ritual we’ve grown to cherish. It wasn’t just about food. It was about slowing down long enough to reconnect. And thanks to Passanante’s Home Food Service, we did it over a meal that felt like it came from a downtown bistro — French Dip Sandwiches, no less — all from the comfort of home.

This wasn’t your average deli fare. We’re talking about tender, slow-roasted beef sliced just right, paired with gooey provolone and dipped into a savory au jus that brought every bite to life. The best part? I didn’t have to brave long lines or spend hours prepping. Everything was perfectly portioned, fresh, and already in my freezer, waiting for a day like this.

A Taste of Quality, Without the Hassle

Passanante’s isn’t a grocery delivery service or a meal kit that leaves you scrambling to prep dinner before the kids start asking, “What’s for dinner?” This is something better — restaurant-quality food, flash-frozen at peak freshness, delivered directly to your home in portions that make sense for real families. You pull it out when you need it. And when you do, it provides every time.

The French Dip recipe we followed from Passanante’s website was simple — just a few steps, minimal prep, and we were dipping rich, crusty hoagie rolls into warm au jus within 20 minutes. The flavor spoke for itself. The kids even asked for seconds.

Ingredients (Serves 4-6):

For the Roast:

3-4 lb beef chuck roast (product #: 111127)

2 tbsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 large onion, thinly sliced

3 cups beef broth (low-sodium recommended)

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Sandwiches:

4-6 hoagie or French rolls

8 slices of provolone, Swiss, or cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons butter (optional for toasting the bread)

For the Au Jus (from the roast drippings):

Drippings from the roast

1 cup additional beef broth (if needed)

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Prepare the Roast: Preheat your oven to 300°F (150°C) or set up a slow cooker on low.

Season the beef chuck roast generously with salt and pepper on all sides.

In a large oven-safe pot or skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sear the roast on all sides until browned, about 4-5 minutes per side.

Remove the roast from the pan, then add minced garlic and sliced onions, cooking until fragrant and softened (about 2-3 minutes).

Return the roast to the pot (or transfer to your slow cooker) and add the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, thyme, rosemary, and any additional salt and pepper to taste.

If using the oven, cover the pot with a lid and cook for 3-4 hours, or until the roast is tender enough to be pierced with a fork. In a slow cooker, cook on low for 7 to 8 hours.

Once the roast is done, remove it from the pot and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing thinly. Save the cooking liquid for the au jus. Make the Au Jus: Strain the cooking liquid from the roast, removing the onions and any large bits of herbs.

Skim off excess fat from the top.

If the liquid seems too thick, add an extra cup of beef broth. Simmer for 10 minutes to concentrate the flavors—season with salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce to taste. Assemble the Sandwiches: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Split the hoagie rolls in half and, if desired, lightly butter the insides before placing them on a baking sheet.

Toast the rolls in the oven for 5-7 minutes or until golden brown and slightly crispy.

Once toasted, place two slices of cheese on the bottom half of each roll.

Pile the thinly sliced roast beef on top of the cheese, then top with the other half of the roll. Warm the Sandwiches: After assembling the sandwiches, place them back into the oven for an additional 5 minutes to allow the cheese to melt and the beef to warm through. Serve: Ladle the hot au jus into small bowls for dipping.

Serve the French Dip sandwiches hot, accompanied by au jus on the side for dipping.

Tips for Perfect French Dip Sandwiches:

Roast Quality: The key to tender, flavorful meat is slow cooking. If you’re short on time, consider preparing the roast in advance. You can slice it and reheat it when ready to serve.

The key to tender, flavorful meat is slow cooking. If you’re short on time, consider preparing the roast in advance. You can slice it and reheat it when ready to serve. Cheese Choice: Provolone is classic, but Swiss or cheddar brings a different kind of richness. Play around with your favorite cheese!

Provolone is classic, but Swiss or cheddar brings a different kind of richness. Play around with your favorite cheese! Bread Choice: Ensure you use a sturdy roll that can withstand dipping in the au jus. A crusty baguette or hoagie works best.

Why Homemade Roast Beef?

Using a homemade roast instead of deli meat adds a richness and depth of flavor that elevates this sandwich to something truly special. The slow-cooked beef absorbs the flavors of garlic, herbs, and broth, resulting in tender, melt-in-your-mouth slices. And the best part? The roast essentially makes its own au jus, which you can customize to your taste!

Enjoy your homemade French Dip Sandwiches! Whether you’re serving them for a casual lunch or a hearty dinner, they’ll leave everyone coming back for seconds. Let me know in the comments how your roast turned out and if you added any unique twists to your sandwiches.

Happy cooking!

Making Mealtime Matter

I started the Publisher’s Plate series to reconnect with what matters: good food, good people, and simple joys. As someone who juggles running a news organization, family life, and more, I’ve learned that convenience doesn’t have to come at the cost of quality. Passanante’s delivers both, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee backs it. If it’s not right, they make it right.

For our readers, Passanante’s is offering $200 off your first order — that’s a lot of free food just for giving it a try. And I say this not as a salesman, but as a dad who values every minute I get to spend around the table with my boys.

Your Turn at the Plate

If you’ve been wondering how to bring more delicious, stress-free dinners to your home — or if you’ve ever felt that familiar weeknight panic of “what’s for dinner?” — I invite you to give this a shot.

The Publisher’s Plate will continue to explore meals like this — honest reviews of home-cooked dishes that turn everyday moments into something worth remembering. You can follow along and get access to free food and personal reviews at northfortynews.com/publishersplate.

Because around here, dinner isn’t just a meal. It’s a memory.

Visit northfortynews.com/publishersplate to schedule your FREE in-home food consultation and claim $200 off your first Passanante’s order — exclusively for North Forty News readers.