PVREA Awards Over $50,000 in Scholarships to Northern Colorado High School Seniors

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Electric cooperative supports 29 students across Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (June 12, 2025) – Poudre Valley REA (PVREA), Northern Colorado’s member-owned electric cooperative, has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships to 29 high school seniors across the region, continuing its commitment to education and community investment.

The PVREA College Scholarship Fund offers support ranging from $500 to $2,000 per student to assist with post-secondary education expenses. Recipients come from a diverse group of schools throughout Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties, reinforcing PVREA’s mission to empower the next generation of leaders and cooperative members.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



“Poudre Valley REA is committed to inspiring the next generation of leaders and providing value to every member of our community,” said PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth. “We believe it is essential to support our youngest members—not only to enrich their lives but also to instill in them the importance of cooperative membership.”

In addition to scholarships, PVREA runs youth-focused programs including classroom STEAM grants, the Washington D.C. Youth Tour, Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp, student mentoring, internships, and electrical safety demonstrations.

Applications for the 2026 graduating class will open on August 18, 2025, and close on February 9, 2026. Scholarships are available to high school seniors who are dependents of PVREA members or consumers themselves.

For full details on eligibility and the application process, visit pvrea.coop/scholarships.