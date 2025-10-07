Fort Collins Symphony Launches New “FCS Up Close” Chamber Series

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Award-winning symphony debuts Diversa Trio: a luminous performance for flute, viola, and harp in an intimate local setting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), in partnership with Friends of the Symphony, is launching a brand-new chamber music series this fall, designed to bring audiences closer than ever to the artistry and emotion of live classical performance.

The debut concert, FCS Up Close no. 1: Diversa Trio – Music for Flute, Viola, and Harp, takes place Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Plymouth Congregational UCC (916 W. Prospect Rd., Fort Collins).

This inaugural event introduces a chamber music experience where listeners can enjoy intricate performances in an intimate setting. The concert features three Colorado-based musicians—Norman Menzales (flute), Alyssa Roggow (viola), and Hillary Schefter (harp)—each known for their artistry and connection to Northern Colorado’s vibrant music scene.

Diversa Trio musician Norman Menzales (Photo provided by Fort Collins Symphony)

Diversa Trio musician Alyssa Roggow (Photo provided by Fort Collins Symphony)

Diversa Trio musician Hillary Harp (Photo provided by Fort Collins Symphony)

The program highlights works by Philip White, Tōru Takemitsu, and Claude Debussy, offering a journey through shimmering textures, poetic expression, and impressionistic beauty.

Following the concert, guests are invited to enjoy light refreshments and a panel discussion with the artists, offering a rare glimpse into their creative process and musical collaboration.

Tickets are $38 for adults and $12 for children, available online at FCSymphony.org and at the door.

“The FCS Up Close series celebrates connection—between musicians and audiences, between classical traditions and modern expression,” said a representative from the Fort Collins Symphony. “It’s an opportunity to experience the artistry of chamber music right here in our own community.”

This new series continues the Symphony’s long tradition of cultivating musical excellence in Northern Colorado while expanding its reach to more intimate performance spaces.

Event Details: