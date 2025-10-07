New Rotary Club Proposed for East Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community invited to Oct. 23 information session to help shape a new service hub for the growing region

LOVELAND, Colo. (October 6, 2025) — Residents of East Loveland have an opportunity to help form a new Rotary Club focused on service, community building, and professional connections. Rotary District 5440, which encompasses all clubs in northern Colorado, is supporting a local effort to establish a new club serving the Centerra area.

An informational meeting will be held on Thursday, October 23, at the Kinston Hub Gathering Room (6402 Union Creek Dr., Loveland). The evening begins with light refreshments at 5:00 p.m., followed by a presentation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. During this time, attendees will learn how to get involved in shaping the club’s mission and service initiatives.

Organizers say the new Rotary Club will provide a platform for East Loveland residents to:

Contribute to local and global service projects

Connect with a global network of leaders and changemakers

Build lasting friendships

Support personal and professional growth

“We envision a vibrant, inclusive Rotary Club that reflects the growth of East Loveland,” said Kerrie Luginbill, Public Image Chair for Rotary District 5440. “This is a great opportunity for professionals, new residents, and anyone looking to make a difference locally to come together and shape the club into what matters to the East Loveland community.”

Rotary International, a worldwide humanitarian network of more than 1.2 million members, focuses on causes such as literacy, health, peace, and environmental sustainability. The East Loveland club aims to bring those values to the growing region with fresh energy and a strong local presence.

Those interested in attending can RSVP online at rotary5440.org/event/rotary-information-session.

Attribution: Rotary District 5440 press release