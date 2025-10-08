Scam Targets Northern Colorado Residents During Federal Shutdown

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraudulent calls and texts impersonating government agencies

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a wave of scams circulating during the ongoing federal government shutdown. Fraudsters are impersonating officials from Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP, claiming to offer “priority assistance” or other benefits in exchange for personal information.

Authorities emphasize that no legitimate government agency will ever contact individuals via text, social media, or unsolicited phone calls to request personal or financial information. Scammers are using fake caller IDs, spoofed numbers, and convincing language to trick victims into sharing sensitive data or making payments.

“These scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Even if a caller ID appears to come from a government agency, do not trust it. Always verify through official channels before providing any information.”

Residents are urged to remember:

Never share personal, financial, or identifying information over the phone.

Government agencies will not ask for payment via cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfers, Zelle, or Venmo.

If in doubt, contact the agency directly using official contact information, not numbers provided by the caller or texter.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages Northern Colorado residents to stay alert and share this warning with friends, family, and neighbors to help prevent financial loss.

For more information on scam prevention and current alerts, visit larimer.gov/sheriff.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office