Pedal Through the Chill: Fort Collins Gears Up for Winter Bike to Work Day on February 14

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins cyclists, commuters, and active transportation enthusiasts—get ready to bundle up and hit the streets! The City of Fort Collins is celebrating its 18th Annual Winter Bike to Work Day on Friday, February 14, 2025, inviting the community to embrace the season with a day of cycling, coffee, and camaraderie.

This year’s event falls on Valentine’s Day, making it the perfect occasion to show some love for your bike while reducing your carbon footprint. Whether you’re pedaling to work, school, or just cruising around town, anyone using an active mode of transportation—biking, walking, or scooting—is encouraged to participate.

Fuel Up at Breakfast & Afternoon Stations

From 7:00 to 9:30 a.m., cyclists can stop by breakfast stations throughout Fort Collins to warm up with hot drinks, tasty treats, and fun giveaways. If the morning isn’t your time to shine, afternoon stations will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., offering another chance to connect with fellow riders and enjoy the festivities.

A full map of station locations will be available before the event at fcgov.com/BTWD.

A Tradition of Sustainable Impact

Winter Bike to Work Day is more than just a fun event—it’s a community-driven effort to reduce vehicle miles traveled and promote sustainable transportation. In 2023, over 5,400 participants collectively prevented 44,236 vehicle miles from being driven, reducing emissions by approximately 16 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent.

“This event is a fantastic way to celebrate Fort Collins’ vibrant active transportation community, even in the colder months,” said AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, Active Modes Specialist for the City of Fort Collins. “It’s all about embracing winter biking and enjoying the journey together.”

Unlike past years, there will be no closing ceremony as the City shifts its focus to enhancing participant experiences at stations throughout the day.

So, dust off your bike, layer up, and join the Winter Bike to Work Day celebration on February 14! For more details, visit fcgov.com/BTWD.