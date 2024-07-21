From Roadside Tacos to Amazing Restaurant: Taco Stop in Fort Collins Hits the Mark

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Located at Drake and Lemay in Fort Collins, Taco Stop is a vibrant addition to the local food scene, promising authentic flavors and a cozy dining experience. As a fervent enthusiast of Mexican cuisine, I couldn’t resist the allure of trying out this new popular spot, known for its traditional recipes and warm hospitality.

Ambiance: Upon entering Taco Stop, I was greeted by a lively atmosphere adorned with colorful décor that instantly transported me to a bustling Mexican street food market. The tables were numbered with “Uno” cards. The walls were adorned with a reminder of Taco Stop’s roots—a street-side food stand in Old Town Fort Collins (which started in 2012). The aroma of sizzling meats and spices filled the air. The seating was casual yet inviting, perfect for both quick bites and leisurely meals.

Service: Service at Taco Stop was prompt and friendly, reflecting a genuine passion for sharing their culinary heritage. The staff was knowledgeable about the menu, offering helpful suggestions and ensuring that every guest felt welcomed. Orders were taken efficiently, and the food arrived promptly without any unnecessary delay.

Food: Now, onto the star of the show—the food. Taco Stop truly excels in delivering authentic Mexican flavors that are both comforting and memorable. Here are some highlights from my dining experience:

Strawberry Orchata: The traditional strawberry-flavored Orchata was perfectly mixed and served with ice.

Chips and Salsa: These aren't your normal chips. They were made fresh and served with two salsa options, green and red. With a little heat (but not too much) it was the perfect beginning to my meal.

Queso Fries: Drenched in a delectable cheese sauce, these fries were fresh, hot and to die for! They were served with jalapenos. Yum!

Birria Tacos: A Mexican favorite, these beef tacos had an interesting twist. They were drizzled in a green avocado sauce. The food was fresh, plentiful, and entertaining.

Pastor Gringas: This dish reaches back to the Taco Stop’s Roots. The street taco! These tacos were served with french fries, and drizzled with a green sauce. The cilantro rice was hot and full of flavor.

Conclusion: Overall, Taco Stop exceeded my expectations with its commitment to authentic Mexican flavors, excellent service, and vibrant ambiance. Whether you’re a local or just passing through Fort Collins, Taco Stop is a must-visit destination for anyone craving delicious and genuine Mexican street food. I left Taco Stop with a satisfied appetite and a newfound appreciation for their dedication to quality and flavor. I’ll definitely be returning to explore more of their menu and savor the tastes of Mexico right here in Colorado.

If you’re in Fort Collins and searching for a taste of Mexico that’s both authentic and comforting, look no further than Taco Stop. Your taste buds will thank you!

Visit their website at https://www.thetacostopfoco.com/.