The Dark Side of Locksmithing: Fraud and Scams in Colorado

In the spring of 2024, Colorado announced a new program to help settle disputes between businesses and consumers, aiming to reduce fraud and unethical business practices. The state also upgraded its Stop Fraud Colorado website to make it easier for people to use.

The changes were necessary considering the state’s ongoing problem with fraudulent business practices, including locksmithing. In 2023, as per data from the Federal Trade Commission, consumers in Colorado filed approximately 40,000 fraud reports with total losses of $164.2 million. Impostor scams were in the lead, with close to 13,950 reports. Among them were reports of fake local locksmiths pretending to be local technicians who actually belonged to national scam operations.

These next few lines explore the darker side of the locksmith industry, shedding light on the different types of scams that keep plaguing the region. Additionally, the article provides valuable tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of these scammers.

Bait & Switch and Other Locksmith Scams

The scam is one of the most commonly met and, at the same time, deceptive practices in the locksmith world. It involves unscrupulous locksmiths who attempt to lure in customers with unnaturally low rates, usually advertised between $19 and $39. Nonetheless, once the scammers arrive at the indicated address, the price goes up drastically.

The practice was notably highlighted in 2010 in a complex FOX31 Denver investigation that first shed light on a locksmith company that was allegedly overcharging Coloradians with the bait & switch scam after originally quoting much lower initial fees.

The follow-up in 2013 uncovered the local business was still actively implementing the same scheme, affecting an unsettling number of unsuspecting customers in moments of urgency.

Unfortunately, while the two investigations brought significant attention to the issue, these locksmith frauds continue to represent a persistent problem in the state. Fast forward to 2024, and reports continue to surface about locksmith scams ranging from bait and switch to other similarly common schemes:

Frauds where the services are never rendered, even though customers have already paid for them

Unnecessary replacement recommendations where scammers convince customers to replace locks instead of fixing them to charge more

Fake local locksmiths who pretend to be locals who can reach any address within minutes but who belong to a national network of scammers

Tips for Protecting Yourself from Locksmith Scams

Do your research. Search, contact, and compare several trustworthy local services before using their emergency services. Look for technicians with established reputations and lots of positive customer reviews.

Browse the Better Business Bureau (BBB) platform for additional insights into the legitimacy of a locksmith business.

Check credentials and ask for license proof. Only look for locksmiths with proper licenses and credentials who are bonded and insured, show up in marked vehicles, and wear professional uniforms.

Ask for estimates in writing prior to getting any work done. Reliable locksmiths are upfront about costs and offer an estimate that includes any potential additional charges. Pay attention to locksmiths who refuse to provide written estimates or who dramatically change the price upon arrival.

Be wary of unusually low prices. If the rate sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Low advertised prices are, in most cases, a lure to get customers to agree to a service only to overcharge them later on.

Trust Reputable Locksmiths

Despite the prevalence of scams, there are plenty of reputable and trustworthy locksmith services ready to assist you. Do your research well, ask for recommendations from trusted sources, or click here to contact professionals who fully adhere to ethical business practices and make customer satisfaction a top priority every day.

Only hire locksmiths with positive customer feedback, a transparent website showcasing their detailed price list, and easily accessible customer support via phone.

The Importance of Home Security

Locksmith fraud is not only a financial concern, but it also emphasizes the critical importance of home security. A lock that has been compromised will put your entire household at risk. As one local locksmith explained, “People think they can trust their neighbor, and then their neighbor rips them off. When that happens, you learn to keep everything locked up so tight.”

Final Thoughts

All in all, while locksmith fraud continues to be a big problem for the people of Colorado, being informed and cautious will help you actively steer clear of most scams. Always do your research, check credentials, obtain written estimates, and be skeptical of prices that seem unusually low. Sticking to companies that have already proven their reliability over the years is always a good starting point.