Gold Rush Adventure Arrives at Terry Bison Ranch

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New sluice-box attraction lets visitors uncover gold, fossils, and gemstones while experiencing a piece of Old West history.

Visitors to Terry Bison Ranch near Cheyenne can now try their hand at gold prospecting with a new hands-on mining attraction inspired by the techniques used during the Great Western Gold Rushes of the 19th century.

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The new sluice-box experience allows guests to purchase mining rough and wash it through a traditional wooden sluice box using flowing water. As the dirt and gravel wash away, participants uncover hidden treasures just as prospectors did more than 175 years ago.

Among the discoveries visitors may find are real gold flakes, polished gemstones, arrowheads, fossilized shark teeth, and exotic seashells. Every participant keeps the treasures they uncover.

The attraction pays tribute to the frontier spirit that helped shape the American West. Ranch organizers say the goal is to combine outdoor family entertainment with an educational look at the methods early miners used.

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The experience echoes the excitement of the California Gold Rush of 1848, when carpenter James Marshall reportedly discovered gold along the American River and exclaimed, “Boys, by God, I believe I have found a gold mine!”

The new attraction joins a growing list of activities available at Terry Bison Ranch. Guests can enjoy bison train tours, horseback rides, pony rides, visits to the Wyoming School of Horseshoeing, self-guided ranch tours, tent and RV camping, cabin rentals, dining at the Terry Bison Ranch Grazing Station, and shopping at the historic trading post.

The sluicing station is now open daily.

Check out Terry Bison Ranch’s website for more information and attractions.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton:



Northern Colorado families are always looking for new weekend adventures, and unique attractions like this offer a chance to step away from screens and experience a little Western history firsthand. If you enjoy discovering local destinations, community events, and stories from around our region, I’d love to have you join our Daily Update readers.



Start receiving the Daily Update and stay connected to Northern Colorado. Northern Colorado families are always looking for new weekend adventures, and unique attractions like this offer a chance to step away from screens and experience a little Western history firsthand. If you enjoy discovering local destinations, community events, and stories from around our region, I’d love to have you join our Daily Update readers.

Source: Terry Bison Ranch