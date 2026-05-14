Healing Warriors 5K Supports Veteran Families

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family-friendly Fort Collins event raises support for no-cost wellness care for Veterans and their loved ones

The annual Healing Warriors Program 5K Fun Run/Walk will return to Spring Canyon Park on Sunday, May 17, bringing together runners, walkers, families, and pets in support of Veterans and their families across Northern Colorado.

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The professionally timed event begins at 10 a.m., with check-in and park activities opening at 9 a.m. Participants can run competitively or simply enjoy a casual walk through the park while supporting mental health and wellness services for the Veteran community.

Organizers say the event is designed to be welcoming for all ages and activity levels. Registered participants receive a branded race shirt and goody bag, while the morning festivities will include snacks, food, music, and community activities.

The event supports the Healing Warriors Program, a nonprofit that provides no-cost, non-narcotic wellness care for Veterans and their families. Services include acupuncture, Healing Touch therapy, and craniosacral therapy delivered by licensed and certified practitioners.

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According to the organization, clients in 2025 reported significant improvements across treatment programs, including a 61% decrease in anxiety, a 57% decrease in emotional discomfort, and a 55% decrease in pain.

Tickets range from $25 to $40.

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