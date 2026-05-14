Weld RE-4 Graduation Ceremonies Set for May 24 at Blue Arena

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Windsor and Severance high school seniors will celebrate commencement in Loveland with unlimited guest attendance

Families across Northern Colorado will gather in Loveland later this month as the Weld RE-4 School District holds graduation ceremonies for its seniors, including graduates from Windsor High School and Severance High School.

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Both ceremonies are scheduled for Sunday, May 24, at Blue Arena at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

Windsor High School’s graduation ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., with doors opening to guests at 10 a.m. Severance High School’s ceremony will follow at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

District officials said there is no limit on the number of attendees per graduate, allowing families and community members to fully celebrate this year’s graduating classes. Graduation photos will be available for purchase through Studio 5.

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The arena’s clear-bag policy will be in effect for all attendees. Parking at Blue Arena costs $10 plus service fees, whether purchased in advance or onsite. Graduates may receive one free vehicle exemption by completing the arena’s parking exemption form.

Additional graduation details, livestream information, and venue policies are available through the Weld RE-4 School District and Blue Arena.

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Source: Weld RE-4 School District