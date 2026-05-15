Colorado Highway 60 Chip Seal Begins May 18

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Drivers between Fort Collins and Greeley should expect delays and reduced speeds during highway maintenance work through late June.

Motorists traveling between Larimer and Weld counties will see traffic impacts beginning May 18, as the Colorado Department of Transportation starts a chip-seal project along Colorado Highway 60 between U.S. Highway 287 and Interstate 25.

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The project covers approximately 4.8 miles of highway and is expected to continue through late June. According to CDOT, the work is designed to preserve roadway quality and extend the life of the pavement surface.

The chip seal process involves applying asphalt emulsion followed by a layer of crushed rock to the existing pavement. CDOT says the treatment is a cost-effective roadway maintenance method that helps protect roads from further wear and deterioration.

Travelers in the area should plan for intermittent alternating traffic during weekday work hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Lane closures will be controlled by flaggers, and delays of up to 15 minutes are expected. Speed limits through the work zone will also be reduced to 35 mph.

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Denver-based contractor A-1 Chipseal Co. is handling the project.

Drivers can learn more about the project on the Colorado Department of Transportation project page or check statewide travel conditions at COtrip.org.

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Source: Colorado Department of Transportation