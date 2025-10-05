High Hops Brewery Returns to Self-Distribution Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family-owned Windsor brewery brings back fan-favorite beers to liquor store shelves statewide

WINDSOR, Colo. (October 2, 2025) — High Hops Brewery is raising a glass to independence once again. The Windsor-based, family-owned brewery has officially purchased back its distribution rights and is now self-distributing its beers throughout Colorado’s Front Range. The move allows High Hops to directly manage how and where its award-winning craft brews reach customers—ensuring beer lovers across Northern Colorado and beyond can once again find their favorites on local shelves.

“Getting back into the market on our own terms is huge for us,” said Zach Weakland, Head Brewer. “We’ve always brewed with passion and creativity, and now we can make sure our fans have better access to the beers they love.”

Beloved Brews Return to Local Stores

Beer enthusiasts can look forward to finding High Hops’ signature and seasonal offerings at liquor stores across Northern Colorado, including:

The Cold One – Colorado craft lager

– Colorado craft lager Blueberry Wheat – fan-favorite best-seller

– fan-favorite best-seller The Honeyed One – American Red Ale

– American Red Ale Dr. Pat’s Double IPA – bold and hoppy

– bold and hoppy The Golden One – Pilsen-based ale brewed with lemon verbena and spices

– Pilsen-based ale brewed with lemon verbena and spices Pinkalicious – raspberry kettle sour

– raspberry kettle sour The Dark One – milk stout with rich depth

– milk stout with rich depth Habanero Hunny – red ale with peppers

High Hops will also continue to roll out small-batch and limited-edition creations, such as One Knight Stand (a barrel-aged Russian Imperial Stout), Cookie Porter (a chocolate and vanilla porter), and Chaotic Newtral (a tangerine-forward fusion of New England IPA and Gose).

Supporting Local Beer, One Pint at a Time

High Hops is calling on its loyal community of supporters to help strengthen the state’s craft beer scene by requesting High Hops products at local liquor stores. Every customer request helps ensure that Colorado’s independent breweries—like this Windsor original—continue to thrive.

For more information, visit www.highhopsbrewery.com or follow @highhopsbrewery on social media for the latest releases and taproom events.

Attribution: Source — High Hops Brewery press release