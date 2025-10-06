Donna’s Law Fundraising Campaign Aims to Save Lives Across Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Grassroots effort seeks $215,000 to build self-exclusion portal preventing firearm suicides statewide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A statewide fundraising campaign has launched to support Donna’s Law for Colorado. This groundbreaking new suicide prevention measure gives individuals the power to block their own ability to purchase firearms voluntarily.

Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 25-034 — known as Donna’s Law — on June 2, 2025, making Colorado the fifth state in the nation to adopt this life-saving policy. Now, advocates are working to raise $215,000 to build the secure online portal that will allow residents to enroll in the program through the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

Empowering Coloradans to Choose Safety

Under Donna’s Law, any adult can confidentially and reversibly add themselves to a “do-not-sell” list, preventing firearm purchases for as long as they choose. The restriction can later be lifted with a 30-day waiting period, giving individuals time and distance from a potential crisis.

“Even a short waiting period can help save a life,” said Virginia Mack, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and military veteran from Fort Collins. Mack has seen firsthand the devastating impact of firearm suicide and believes this new law could have saved one of her former students.

Colorado has long faced high suicide rates — ranking 13th in the nation for gun suicides and eighth overall. In 2023, nearly 70% of firearm deaths were suicides, and almost 80% of veteran suicides involved a firearm.

A Proven Model for Prevention

Donna’s Law takes inspiration from similar voluntary self-exclusion programs in Washington, Utah, Virginia, and Delaware, as well as Colorado’s gambling self-exclusion program. Named after Donna Nathan, who died by firearm suicide in 2018, the law honors her memory by giving others the choice she never had — the power to protect themselves from an impulsive decision.

How to Support the Effort

The fundraising campaign, fiscally sponsored by The Archer Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Healthier Colorado, aims to make the system live statewide. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at donnaslawforco.org.

By Check:

Make checks payable to The Archer Group with the memo SB25-034 and mail to:

The Archer Group

303 East 17th Avenue, Suite 405

Denver, CO 80203

“Every dollar brings us closer to saving lives,” advocates said. “By supporting Donna’s Law, Coloradans can help ensure that those in crisis have the time and space they need to survive and heal.”